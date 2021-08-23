Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock Position Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Terex were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Terex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Terex by 107.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 34.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 36,611 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX opened at $48.73 on Monday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

