TenX (PAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $983,017.00

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.0757 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and $983,017.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00050709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.03 or 0.00813245 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002044 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

