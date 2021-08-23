Tellor (TRB) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $59.78 or 0.00120460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $114.18 million and $31.16 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00057654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00015735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.07 or 0.00822329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,985,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,910,159 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

