TC Bancshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:TCBC) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 30th

TC Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:TCBC) quiet period will end on Monday, August 30th. TC Bancshares had issued 4,898,350 shares in its initial public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $48,983,500 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TC Bancshares’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ TCBC opened at $12.89 on Monday. TC Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

