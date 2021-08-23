Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,560.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 191,983 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after buying an additional 210,749 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 103,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 58,132 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,507. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

