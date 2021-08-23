Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 136,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,836,454 shares.The stock last traded at $18.14 and had previously closed at $16.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.