Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,457 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Tapestry makes up about 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Tapestry worth $22,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 67,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.03. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

