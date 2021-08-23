Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.64.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $160.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $151.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

