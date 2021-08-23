Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,329 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $70,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded up $2.65 on Monday, reaching $110.77. 260,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,478,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $574.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $76.17 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

