Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,643. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

