Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $59.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.98. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

