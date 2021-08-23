Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $70,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,922,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,571,000 after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $472.68 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

