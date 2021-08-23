Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 82,046 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,046 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $81,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in RingCentral by 102.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in RingCentral by 46.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,231 shares of company stock worth $9,656,158. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $250.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.15. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

