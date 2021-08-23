Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 470,485 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,485 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $89,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FATE shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

FATE stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

