Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $76,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.18. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

