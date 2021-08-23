Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $76,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

