Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,515,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $74,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $53.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,062.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

