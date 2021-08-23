Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $69.01 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,884 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $69,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 233.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

LYV stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.43. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.