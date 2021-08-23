Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 595,083 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,083 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $73,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in News by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in News by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in News by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in News by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in News by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NWSA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

NWSA opened at $22.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.53. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.