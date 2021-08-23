Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,162,337 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162,337 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $71,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,946 shares of company stock worth $3,564,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

KTOS opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

