Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAX. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.27 ($95.61).

ETR SAX opened at €67.10 ($78.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.83.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

