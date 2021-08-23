StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $278.20 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

