StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,164.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.