Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to C$23.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

VFF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,193. The company has a market capitalization of $795.89 million, a PE ratio of -232.25 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

