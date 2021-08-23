SThree (LON:STEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $526.00

Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 526 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 523 ($6.83), with a volume of 38688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.79).

STEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £697.70 million and a PE ratio of 25.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 480.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

SThree Company Profile (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

