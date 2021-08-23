stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Hits $3,253.00 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $3.16 billion and approximately $205.51 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,253.00 or 0.06477170 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00130673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00159178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,207.98 or 0.99970922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.90 or 0.00987397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00655555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 972,463 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

