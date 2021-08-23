Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,419 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

STL opened at $22.18 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

