Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Reduced by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $68.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

