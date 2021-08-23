State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

