State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in FirstCash by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $84.08 on Monday. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.