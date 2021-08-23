State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 6,900 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Energizer by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Energizer by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

ENR opened at $39.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 307.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.83. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.