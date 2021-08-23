State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in LendingTree by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after buying an additional 141,403 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 22.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,825,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 136,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,984,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

LendingTree stock opened at $162.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -236.06 and a beta of 1.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.14 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

