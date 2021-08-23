State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $442,346.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,421 in the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHH opened at $115.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

