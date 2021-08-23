State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 32.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 29.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,300,000 after buying an additional 1,167,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,738 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,245,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 39.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 261,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MLHR opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

