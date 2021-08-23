Stabilize (STBZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,896.00

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Stabilize has a total market cap of $178,927.43 and $11,896.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stabilize has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Stabilize coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00002676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00816772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00102425 BTC.

Stabilize (STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stabilize’s official website is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

