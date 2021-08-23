SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 618,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after acquiring an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $75.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.65. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

