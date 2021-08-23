SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $12,735,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 21.1% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $190.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

