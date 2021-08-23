SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IMAX by 106.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,386,000 after buying an additional 1,192,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $14,293,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth $8,643,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth $7,144,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAX opened at $14.00 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $831.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

