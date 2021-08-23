SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 742 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.3% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $175.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $318.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.