SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $122,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 17,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $6,249,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA opened at $351.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.