SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,308,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after buying an additional 181,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 151,933 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,881 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $445.73 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.18 and a fifty-two week high of $471.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.22.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.