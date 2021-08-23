SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,050 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,852,000 after acquiring an additional 197,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,402 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $130,481,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,480,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,030,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

