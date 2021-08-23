Spectrum (SPT) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $37,316.93 and $8,418.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00377793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.