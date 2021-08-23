SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,093,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $191.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.78. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

