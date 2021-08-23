SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 814,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,038 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $99,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 39,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.20. 37,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

