SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) is Compass Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Compass Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 123,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$31.26 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,507. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28.

