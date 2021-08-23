SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $353.94. 279,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

