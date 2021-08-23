Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SDE. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Delta has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.61.

SDE stock opened at C$4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.13. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$471.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.27.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

