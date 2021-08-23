Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 23rd

Soaring Eagle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SRNGU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Soaring Eagle Acquisition had issued 150,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $1,500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNGU opened at $10.41 on Monday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition by 5.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.