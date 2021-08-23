Smart Money Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 31.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 343,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,646,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.71. The company had a trading volume of 155,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,021. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.